British American Tobacco Appoints Luc Jobin To Succeed Richard Burrows As Chairman

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said Thursday that Luc Jobin will succeed Richard Burrows as chairman. Burrows will step down as chairman and retire from the Board at the end of the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The appointment will take effect from the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021. Jobin will be appointed as Chairman Designate of BAT effective 1 March 2021, in order to ensure an effective transition of the leadership of the Board.

Jobin joined the BAT Board in 2017 as an independent Non-Executive Director. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian National Railway Company, prior to which he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Jobin was Executive Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada, and held the roles of Chief Financial Officer and, between 2003 and 2005, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Tobacco Canada.

