British American Tobacco Announces Share Capital Details

British American Tobacco’s share capital as of November 29, 2024, includes over 2.2 billion ordinary shares with voting rights, essential for shareholders to assess their voting interests. With over 133 million shares held in treasury, this information is crucial for investors monitoring their stakes under FCA guidelines.

