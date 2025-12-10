Markets

British American Tobacco Announces Extension Of Share Buyback

December 10, 2025 — 02:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI, BATS.L) announced the extension of its share buyback programme, originally announced on 18 March 2024, by up to 1.3 billion pounds for 2026. The company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with UBS AG London Branch to purchase ordinary shares of the company for the next tranche of the Programme, which is expected to be completed during the closed period commencing on 2 January 2026 and ending at the close of business on 11 February 2026.

UBS will make its trading decisions in relation to the company's shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the company.

