British American Tobacco Announces Agreement With UBS AG London Branch To Buyback Shares

June 27, 2025 — 11:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Friday announced that it has entered into an agreement with UBS AG London Branch to buy ordinary shares of the company during the closed period commencing on 1 July 2025 and ending at the close of business on 30 July 2025.

As per a previous announcement, the company has extended the programme by an additional 200 million pounds, taking the total amount to 1.1 billion pounds.

Notably, the praogramme expansion has been funded by using proceeds of the block trade of 313 million shares in ITC Limited to institutional investors.

The company added that the purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of the company.

Currently, BTI is trading at $46.99, down 0.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
