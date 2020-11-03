Markets

British American Tobacco Acquires Dryft Modern Oral Business

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L, BTI), on Tuesday, announced that its US business has acquired the nicotine pouch product assets of Dryft Sciences LLC, a US-based Modern Oral nicotine product company.

The company noted that this acquisition expands its Modern Oral portfolio in the US, expanding from 4 to 28 product variants. The products would be sold under BAT's global Modern Oral nicotine brand, VELO, creating further brand synergies.

The expanded US VELO portfolio would now include three nicotine strengths (2mg, 4mg and 7mg) in 8 new flavours: Wintergreen; Spearmint; Cinnamon; Dragon Fruit; Citrus Burst; Black Cherry; Peppermint; and Coffee. These variants complement the existing US VELO portfolio, the company said.

The deal follows the acceptance of Dryft's recent Pre-Market Tobacco Product Application or PMTA submission for filing by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The acquisition has been made through Modoral Brands Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of BAT's US subsidiary, Reynolds American Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular