British Airways, union agree pay deal to end dispute - source
Nov 22 (Reuters) - British Airways and its pilots' union BALPA have reached an agreement over pay to end a dispute, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
BALPA had written to members saying it had struck a deal with BA over pilot pay and urged members to vote to accept the deal, the source said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
