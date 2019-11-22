Companies

British Airways, union agree pay deal to end dispute - source

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British Airways and its pilots' union BALPA have reached an agreement over pay to end a dispute, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BALPA had written to members saying it had struck a deal with BA over pilot pay and urged members to vote to accept the deal, the source said.

BALPA had written to members saying it had struck a deal with BA over pilot pay and urged members to vote to accept the deal, the source said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7151;))

