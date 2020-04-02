British Airways to Suspend 36,000 Staff as Airlines Scrap for Survival

British Airways is set to suspend 36,000 staff — 80% of its global workforce — following German carrier Lufthansa, as European airlines bid to save cash in the fight for survival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), is in discussions with trade union Unite to temporarily lay off 80% of its global workforce, including cabin crew, engineers, ground staff and head office workers, according to reports. Furloughed staff will be able to make use of a U.K. government scheme offering to pay up to 80% of the wages of staff unable to work due to the virus.

No staff are expected to be made redundant. A spokesperson for BA told Barron’s: “Talks continue.” The airline’s pilots have already agreed to take a 50% pay cut for April and May.

IAG canceled its proposed final dividend payment on Thursday, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in IAG rose 3.3% on Thursday but have fallen 68% since the first coronavirus deaths were reported in the middle of January.

British Airways boss Álex Cruz wrote to the airline’s 45,000 workers last month in a note titled “survival of British Airways,” underscoring the severity of the current situation.

Cruz said the coronavirus pandemic was worse than the global financial crisis, the SARS outbreak and 9/11. “It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known,” he said, warning that jobs would be lost at least in the short term.

The carrier suspended all flights to and from London’s Gatwick Airport on Tuesday as the near-global coronavirus lockdown has decimated demand.

Flights from Heathrow Airport continue but on a dramatically reduced schedule after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised against all nonessential travel. BA has been helping to repatriate thousands of Brits through the U.K. government’s £75 million plan to get people home as quickly as possible.

German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday that around 87,000 employees will work reduced hours as part of a government-backed scheme.

Budget airline easyJet said on Monday it has grounded its entire fleet of 331 planes in a bid to cut costs, furloughing cabin crew under the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

Looking ahead. The airline industry is on its knees. Global travel restrictions have left airlines scrambling to preserve cash in the battle for survival. BA’s imminent announcement won’t come as a shock but certainly further highlights, if that was needed, the extent of the crisis facing airlines around the world. The International Air Transport Association has warned global airlines will lose $252 billion in revenue this year. The organization, which represents 290 airlines, said 75% of carriers only had enough cash to cover expenses for three months. With coronavirus cases surging, the crisis shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon, and there will be much more pain ahead for airlines.

