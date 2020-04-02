British Airways To Suspend 36000 Employees Due To Covid-19 Crisis

(RTTNews) - British Airways plc, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L), will furlough up to 36,000 staff, due to the escalating coronavirus or Covid-19 crisis.

The airline, which has grounded much of its fleet, reportedly has reached a deal with Unite union, under which 80 percent of the 45,000 BA staff will be suspended from Thursday. The affected employees include cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and head office employees. Meanwhile, no staff are expected to be made redundant.

Those affected employees would receive some of their wages through the government's coronavirus job retention scheme.

The company and the union have been negotiating for more than a week. The decision is likely to affect all staff at Gatwick and London City Airport. The company had suspended all operations in these locations until the coronavirus crisis gets over. British Airways continues to run services at Heathrow.

British Airways is already in deal with its 4,500 pilots, who are taking a 50 percent pay cut in April and May.

In London, IAG shares are currently trading at 209.70 pence, up 3.61 percent.

