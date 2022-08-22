British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity - Sky News

Commodities

British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and cut thousands of flights from its winter schedule following Heathrow airport's decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption, Sky News reported on Monday.

The IAG ICAG.L-owned airline's total capacity for winter schedule until the end of March would be reduced by 8% and impact around 10,000 flights, the report added.

The carrier did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Earlier this month, British Airways had halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from London's Heathrow before the middle of August.

