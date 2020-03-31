British Airways suspending flights from London's Gatwick

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British Airways ICAG.L said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain's second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus.

BA's boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and would have to cut jobs and park planes.

"Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick," a BA spokesman said.

BA said it will contact affected customers. The airline continues to operate some flights from its main hub at Heathrow.

Parent company IAG IAG.L said flying capacity would be down 75% in April and May.

Rival airline easyJet EZJ.L said on Monday that it had grounded its entire fleet.

Gatwick Airport said last week it would shut one of its two terminals on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)

