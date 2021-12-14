Commodities

British Airways says short-haul flights from Gatwick to start by March end

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/John Sibley

British Airways' short-haul flights from London's Gatwick airport will start by March end, with an initial plan to fly to 35 destinations, the airline said on Tuesday.

Adds details about new unit, background

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British Airways' short-haul flights from London's Gatwick airport will start by March end, with an initial plan to fly to 35 destinations, the airline said on Tuesday.

The airline had in August announced its intention to create a short-haul standalone business at Gatwick, similar to its operation from London City Airport, which works under the British Airways name but exists as an entirely separate entity.

The company, owned by London-listed IAG ICAG.L, said tickets to the destinations would be on sale from Tuesday.

The airline will operate three Airbus aircraft to kick off the operations, with an aim to ramp up the fleet to up to 18 aircraft by the end of May.

The new unit's operations will herald the airline's return to short-haul flying from the London airport, which was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

The recovery at British Airways, typically IAG's most profitable airline, has fallen behind the group's Spanish units, Iberia and Vueling, as Britain steered through tougher and longer restrictions than Europe.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular