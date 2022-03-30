British Airways says it is investigating a technical issue

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British Airways ICAG.L said it was investigating a technical issue on Wednesday, responding on Twitter to a customer who reported IT problems affecting the fleet.

"We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience. We will provide further updates as quickly as possible," the tweet from the British Airways verified account said.

