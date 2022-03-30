Commodities

British Airways says it is investigating a technical issue

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

British Airways said it was investigating a technical issue on Wednesday, responding on Twitter to a customer who reported IT problems affecting the fleet.

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British Airways ICAG.L said it was investigating a technical issue on Wednesday, responding on Twitter to a customer who reported IT problems affecting the fleet.

"We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience. We will provide further updates as quickly as possible," the tweet from the British Airways verified account said.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular