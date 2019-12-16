British Airways pilots vote to settle pay dispute - union

Adds BA comment

Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots have voted to accept an agreement to end a dispute over pay which resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history, the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

Members of the union employed by the company, which is owned by International Consolidated Airlines ICAG.L and in its 100th year, voted by nearly nine to one to accept the final agreement, the union said.

The two parties last month reached a preliminary deal over pay and conditions, which had to be approved by the union's 4,000 British Airways (BA) pilots.

Pilots at the airline went on strike for 48 hours in September, grounding 1,700 flights. BA said that the strikes had cost it 137 million euros ($151 million).

"We welcome this news, which is a good result for our customers, our people, and our business," BA said in a statement.

