British Airways, pilots' union agree pay deal - FT

Oct 18 (Reuters) - British Airways is set to avoid a pilots' strike after the airline reached an agreement on the outline of a pay deal with the union, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The IAG ICAG.L-owned carrier's agreement with the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) includes a 4% pay rise for this year.

"We are pleased to have agreed a pay proposal in principle with BALPA, which will now be put to members with a recommendation from the union," British Airways said in a statement.

The carrier has also agreed to additional pay rises for pilots who were made redundant during the COVID-19 pandemic but have now returned, according to the report.

The carrier had in July agreed to pay deals with the GMB and Unite unions

BALPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

