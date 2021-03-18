Commodities

British Airways-owner IAG to raise 1 bln euros in bond issue

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British Airways-owner IAG said it planned to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) through a bond issue, further strengthening its finances to help it survive the pandemic should the travel downturn go on longer than expected.

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG. said it planned to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) through a bond issue, further strengthening its finances to help it survive the pandemic should the travel downturn go on longer than expected.

IAG said the senior unsecured bonds would be issued in two tranches, with 500 million euros of bonds due in 2025 and another 500 million euros due in 2029, and final terms due to be determined shortly.

Settlement is expected to take place on Mar. 25.

($1 = 0.8366 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular