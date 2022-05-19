British Airways owner IAG to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets
May 19 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L has agreed to order 50 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft for delivery between 2023 and 2027, it said on Thursday, as the company renews its fleet of short-haul planes.
The order comprises 25 737-8200 and 25 737-10 jets, plus 100 options.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
