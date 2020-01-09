British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group ICAG.L, owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

In November, Walsh had said that succession planning was underway as he planned to reitre in the next two years.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.