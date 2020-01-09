Commodities

British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

International Airlines Group, owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

In November, Walsh had said that succession planning was underway as he planned to reitre in the next two years.

