British Airways-owner IAG says business travel recovering

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L said on Friday it had seen a strong recovery in business travel in the first quarter and it expected to be profitable from the second quarter onwards and for the full year.

The company, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, said the continued easing of government-imposed travel restrictions, particularly in Britain, resulted in improved travel demand, with no noticeable impact from the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

