Commodities

British Airways-owner IAG makes sustainable fuel commitment

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published

British Airways-owner International Airlines Group committed to powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner International Airlines Group ICAG.L committed to powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

The group said it was the first European airline group to commit to a sustainable aviation fuel target, putting it ahead with reducing its emissions as the fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than conventional jet fuel.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular