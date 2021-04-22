British Airways-owner IAG makes sustainable fuel commitment

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner International Airlines Group ICAG.L committed to powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

The group said it was the first European airline group to commit to a sustainable aviation fuel target, putting it ahead with reducing its emissions as the fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than conventional jet fuel.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

