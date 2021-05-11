British Airways-owner IAG launches 800 mln euro convertible bond

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L said it would launch a convertible bond with an initial issue size of approximately 800 million euros due in 2028 to strengthen its balance sheet.

IAG said that given the continuing uncertainty around air travel the new funds would help the group's overall liquidity position and provide the group with extra resources to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.