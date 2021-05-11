Commodities

British Airways-owner IAG launches 800 mln euro convertible bond

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

British Airways-owner IAG said it would launch a convertible bond with an initial issue size of approximately 800 million euros due in 2028 to strengthen its balance sheet.

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L said it would launch a convertible bond with an initial issue size of approximately 800 million euros due in 2028 to strengthen its balance sheet.

IAG said that given the continuing uncertainty around air travel the new funds would help the group's overall liquidity position and provide the group with extra resources to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular