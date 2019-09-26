British Airways Owner IAG Falls As Pilot Strikes Hit Profit And Pay Dispute Rumbles On

IAG’s stock fell on Thursday after the British Airways owner said strikes by its pilots had cost €137 million ($150 million) and that annual profit would now be 6% lower than last year.

The two-day strike earlier this month led to 2,325 flights being cancelled, IAG said.

The back story.

British Airways and its pilots have been embroiled in a long-running pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) has fought for more than the airline’s offer of an 11.5% pay increase for pilots over three years.

One Sept. 9 and 10, BALPA members went on strike, sparking travel chaos at Heathrow Airport and other U.K. airports.

A second strike, scheduled for Sept. 27 was called off last week as BALPA said it was “now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand”.

The average BA captain earns £167,000 ($206,300) a year and the airline’s offer would see that rise to £200,000 in three years.

By comparison, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines pilots earn on average of around $180,000 a year, according to Glassdoor.

What’s new.

The British Airways owner said the two-day pilots’ strike had cost the company an estimated €137 million, while threatened strikes by Heathrow Airport employees in August had cost a further €33 million. IAG said a total of 2,325 flights were cancelled.

Factoring in current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG said its operating profit for 2019 would now be €215 million lower than last year.

The company said no further talks had been held between British Airways and BALPA and that more strike action would additionally impact its full-year operating profit.

Recent booking trends in its low-cost division will also have an adverse impact of €45 million, it said.

IAG’s stock fell 2.8% on Thursday.

Moving forward.

The two-day British Airways pilot strike had a devastating impact at the country’s airports with tens of thousands of passengers disrupted.

IAG’s update shows the severe financial impact of the industrial action, and threatened strikes - a €170 million hit to the company.

BALPA’s ominous warning about the dispute escalating now carries even more of a threat and IAG needs to resolve the issue as soon as possible to avoid further disruption.

Investors clearly fear further strikes, which would send the stock lower.

