British Airways owner IAG extends partnership with American Express

July 24 (Reuters) - British Airways owner International Airlines Group on Friday said it had signed a multi-year renewal agreement with American Express , extending its worldwide commercial partnership with the payments company.

Under the agreement, American Express will make a payment to IAG Loyalty, which is a unit of IAG that offers a wide range of services to airlines and business-to-business clients, of about 750 million pounds ($955.58 million).

($1 = 0.7849 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;)) Keywords: IAG AMERICAN EXPRESS/PARTNERSHIP (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.