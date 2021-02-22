British Airways-owner IAG boosts liquidity by 2.45 bln stg

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L said it raised total liquidity by 2.45 billion pounds ($3.4 billion), reaching final agreement for a 2 billion pound loan, and through a deal to defer 450 million pounds of pension deficit contributions.

IAG said in a statement on Monday that it continued to explore other debt initiatives to further improve its liquidity.

($1 = 0.7148 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

