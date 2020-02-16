Commodities

British Airways COO and director of people to leave

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Feb 16 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Sunday its Chief Operating Officer, Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams, were leaving the company.

Former director of engineering Jason Mahoney will be the new COO while Stuart Kennedy, previously director of people at IAG Cargo, will replace Williams, a BA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Goersch has decided to move back to North America and Williams plans to leave in the next few months, the company said.

British Airways executives have also had a tumultuous year, dealing with a pay dispute that resulted in the first pilot walkout in the airline's history.

The airline's owner IAG ICAG.L has seen a number of managerial changes - long-time Chief Executive Willie Walsh is stepping down in March to be replaced by Iberia chief Luis Gallego.

