Commodities

British Airways CEO says talks to set up Gatwick low cost unit are advanced

Contributor
Sarah Young. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The chief executive of British Airways said on Tuesday that negotiations to set up a new low-cost subsidiary at London's no.2 airport Gatwick were "advanced".

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British Airways said on Tuesday that negotiations to set up a new low-cost subsidiary at London's no.2 airport Gatwick were "advanced".

"We want to set up a subsidiary which has got a competitive cost platform," BA CEO Sean Doyle told reporters at an event at Heathrow Airport.

"We're in, you know, advanced negotiations to try and enable that."

If negotiations with unions to set up the new unit fail, then Doyle said BA would not be able to compete at Gatwick and could look to sell its slots there.

"We would consider alternatives for the slot portfolio," Doyle added.

(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular