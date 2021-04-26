British Airways CEO says "great opportunity" for UK-U.S. travel

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British Airways said there was a "great opportunity" for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates.

Speaking to an online industry conference, BA CEO Sean Doyle called on Britain to make its travel rules more simple and accessible, and said there was a need for more co-ordination between different countries on travel rules.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.