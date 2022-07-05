British Airways cancels more summer flights amid travel disruption

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Airways is cancelling more flights scheduled for the summer holiday season, it said on Tuesday, at a time of widespread disruption at airports caused by staff shortages and a surge in travel demand.

The airline said it would now reduce its April-October schedule by 11%, having said in May the cuts would amount to 10%.

"As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions," a British Airways spokesperson said via email.

"We're in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by WIlliam James)

