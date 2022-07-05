Commodities

British Airways cancels more summer flights amid travel disruption

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

British Airways is cancelling more flights scheduled for the summer holiday season, it said on Tuesday, at a time of widespread disruption at airports caused by staff shortages and a surge in travel demand.

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Airways is cancelling more flights scheduled for the summer holiday season, it said on Tuesday, at a time of widespread disruption at airports caused by staff shortages and a surge in travel demand.

The airline said it would now reduce its April-October schedule by 11%, having said in May the cuts would amount to 10%.

"As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions," a British Airways spokesperson said via email.

"We're in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by WIlliam James)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular