British Airways cancels flights due to technical issues

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Friday that the technical issues it was suffering on Friday had led to flight cancellations.

"We are experiencing significant technical issues this evening which are affecting the running of our operation and regrettably has led to the cancellation of a number of flights," the airline, owned by IAG ICAG.L, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.