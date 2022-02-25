Commodities

British Airways cancels flights due to technical issues

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British Airways said on Friday that the technical issues it was suffering on Friday had led to flight cancellations.

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Friday that the technical issues it was suffering on Friday had led to flight cancellations.

"We are experiencing significant technical issues this evening which are affecting the running of our operation and regrettably has led to the cancellation of a number of flights," the airline, owned by IAG ICAG.L, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular