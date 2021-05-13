British Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British Airways ICAG.L cancelled its flight to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the latest international carrier to avoid flying to Israel amid an escalating conflict there.

"The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," British Airways said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.