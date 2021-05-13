Commodities

British Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

British Airways cancelled its flight to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the latest international carrier to avoid flying to Israel amid an escalating conflict there. [nL1N2MZ2DW]

"The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," British Airways said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

