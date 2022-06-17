British ad group M&C Saatchi withdraws support for Next Fifteen bid

Adds detail, background

June 17 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi SAA.L withdrew its support for consultancy Next Fifteen's NFC.L 310 million pound ($380.71 million) takeover bid, as it no longer found the terms "fair and reasonable", amid pressure from a competing bidder.

M&C Saatchi said in a statement on Friday the only reason for its withdrawal was due to the deterioration in value of Next Fifteen Communications Group's shares, down about 28% since the deal was announced.

M&C, founded in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi, had agreed a deal with Next Fifteen last month, fending off a rival bid by its biggest shareholder Vin Murria's AdvancedadvT investment vehicle.

Earlier this month, the advertising firm removed Murria from its board after agreeing to the Next Fifteen deal and rejecting an offer from AdvancedadvT, which had asked M&C to clarify its analysis of the financial terms of the competing bids.

With its board unanimously recommending that shareholders vote against the Next Fifteen offer, M&C said it considers both the offers to be inferior to the company's standalone prospects, based on financial terms alone.

"However, if those standalone prospects were incapable of being delivered as envisaged, then the M&C Saatchi Directors consider the Next 15 Offer to be superior to the ADV Offer and Next 15 to be the preferred future owner," it said.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.