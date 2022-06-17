British ad group M&C Saatchi withdraws support for Next Fifteen bid

June 17 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi Plc SAA.L withdrew its support for consultancy Next Fifteen's NFC.L 310 million pound ($380.71 million) takeover bid on Friday, saying it no longer considered the terms as "fair and reasonable".

M&C Saatchi, whose directors have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote against the deal, said the reason for its withdrawal was solely due to the deterioration in value of Next Fifteen's shares.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

