British 60 mln stg marine energy project given green light

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The British government has approved a 60 million pound ($76 million) marine energy project in Wales, the port of Milford Haven said on Thursday.

The Pembroke Dock Marine project is led by the private sector with support from Pembrokeshire County Council. The project is expected to generate more than 1,800 jobs over the next 15 years.

The project is made up of a marine energy test area within the Milford Haven Waterway which will enable technology developers to test their marine energy devices.

It also comprises a demonstration zone which will enable the deployment of future energy generation technologies, including floating wind.

"With phase one of the marine energy test area having already opened last year, we now stand ready and wholly committed to accelerate working with our partners to deliver the project," said David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire council.

