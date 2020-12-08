British 30-year bond yields fall to one-month low

British 30-year bond yields fell to a one-month low on Tuesday, largely reflecting a rally in U.S. bond prices, as well as fewer sellers of long-dated gilts at a weekly Bank of England reverse auction.

Thirty-year gilt yields dropped more than 5 basis points on the day to hit a low of 0.798% at 1524 GMT, pushing past a previous low of 0.807% on Nov. 30 and trading at their lowest level since Nov. 6.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were their lowest since Nov. 9 at 0.254%, down 3 basis points on the day.

