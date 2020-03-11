British 2-year bond yields fall after BoE rate cut, head towards negative territory

Britain's benchmark two-year government bond yield dropped on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut interest rates by half a percentage point. [nL8N2B41H4]

The two-year gilt yield fell around 5 basis points in early trade to 0.101% GB2YT=RR, but held above a record low hit on Monday at -0.035%.

In contrast, the benchmark 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR was up 4 bps on the day at 0.28%.

