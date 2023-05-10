Britannia Industries (NSE:BRITANNIA) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 5,162.92

The average one-year price target for Britannia Industries (NSE:BRITANNIA) has been revised to 5,162.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 4,910.78 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,070.30 to a high of 6,237.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4,623.90 / share.

Britannia Industries Maintains 1.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Britannia Industries. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRITANNIA is 0.28%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 14,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,654K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRITANNIA by 4.13% over the last quarter.

TSEMX - Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Class Y holds 1,583K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRITANNIA by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRITANNIA by 1.99% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 1,042K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRITANNIA by 20.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,042K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRITANNIA by 2.70% over the last quarter.

