Britannia Global Markets to give up LME membership on June 20

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britannia Global Markets will give up its Category 2 membership of the London Metal Exchange (LME) from June 20 and focus on over-the-counter contracts following a strategic review, the company said on Thursday.

This comes after the LME suspended nickel trading and cancelled all nickel trades on March 8 as prices of the stainless steel ingredient jumped to a record high above $100,000 a tonne in disorderly trade.

Britannia Global Markets, part of the London-based Britannia Financial Group, will be completely giving up membership of the LME and the exchange's clearing house LME Clear .

"Current market uncertainty following the well-publicised recent events, coupled with a clear hesitancy of some participants to support the existing LME market structure has led to a change in our strategic approach," said Mark Bruce, chief executive of Britannia Financial Group.

Bruce said Britannia remains committed to the metals trading business and will continue "to provide solutions for cleared trades via strategic partnerships with" LME Clear members.

