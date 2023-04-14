Britain's YouGov names Meta exec Steve Hatch CEO

April 14, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O executive Steve Hatch was named chief executive of British online market research company YouGov YOU.L on Friday, succeeding Stephan Shakespeare who becomes chair.

Hatch will join YouGov on Aug. 1, the company said.

