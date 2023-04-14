Britain's YouGov names Meta exec Steve Hatch CEO

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O executive Steve Hatch was named chief executive of British online market research company YouGov YOU.L on Friday, succeeding Stephan Shakespeare who becomes chair.

Hatch will join YouGov on Aug. 1, the company said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

