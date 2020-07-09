Britain's Workspace says demand slumped amid lockdowns

July 9 (Reuters) - British shared-office space provider Workspace Group WKP.L on Thursday said customer enquiries slumped by more than half in the first quarter as lockdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted companies to adopt work-from-home policies.

The FTSE-250 listed company, which competes with U.S.-based WeWork, said enquiries averaged 506 per month during the quarter ended June 30, compared with 1,060 per month last year, while lettings fell 64%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

