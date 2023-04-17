US Markets

Britain's Wood Group to engage with Apollo on $2.1 bln proposal

April 17, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - John Wood Group WG.L said on Monday it has decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer from the private equity firm for its last buyout price of 240 pence per share, which values the group at about 1.66 billion pounds ($2.06 billion).

Apollo is now required to announce a firm intention to make an offer for the oilfield services and engineering firm by May 17, extending the previous deadline of April 19, Wood said. ($1 = 0.8052 pounds)

