Britain's Wood Group rejects latest buyout proposal from Apollo Global

March 07, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - John Wood Group WG.L said on Tuesday it had rejected the latest buyout proposal from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, citing that the offer undervalued the British oilfield services and engineering company.

The proposal by Apollo on March 6, after Wood rejected three previous proposals, was a cash offer valuing the company at 237 pence per share, Wood Group said in a statement.

