Britain's Wood Group again rejects buyout offer from Apollo Global

March 07, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

March 7 (Reuters) - John Wood Group WG.L said on Tuesday it had rejected the latest buyout proposal from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, citing that the offer undervalued the British oilfield services and engineering company.

The proposal by Apollo on March 6 was a cash offer valuing the company at 237 pence per share, or 1.64 billion pounds ($1.98 billion), Wood said.

Wood had rejected three preliminary buyout proposals from the New York-based company.

"The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo," Wood said in a statement.

Apollo must announce a firm intention under the takeover code to make an offer for the company by March 22 or walk away, the British firm said.

($1 = 0.8294 pounds)

