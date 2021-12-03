Britain's Wickes raises profit guidance on resilient trading

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes WIX.L raised its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it had continued to trade well in its fourth quarter so far.

The group, which demerged from Travis Perkins TPK.L in April, forecast full-year 2021 profit before tax of no less than 83 million pounds ($110.2 million).

Prior to the update, analysts were forecasting 74-75 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

