Britain's wheat imports running behind last season

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports slowed in October and are running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on Friday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 119,332 tonnes, down from 159,953 tonnes in September.

Denmark was the largest supplier in October, shipping 38,040 tonnes followed by Canada with 35,203 tonnes.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2021/22 season, which began on July 1, totalled 751,312 tonnes, down from 925,481 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

France remains Britain's largest supplier so far in the 2021/22 season with shipments of 258,756 tonnes.

Imports are expected to fall this season after the nation's wheat harvest totalled 14.02 million tonnes last summer, an increase of 45.2% from the previous year.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by Louise Heavens)

