News & Insights

Commodities

Britain's wheat imports running ahead of last season

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

February 15, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports rose in December and are running well ahead of last season's pace, customs data showed on Thursday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 254,059 metric tons, up from 172,817 tons in November and the highest monthly total so far this season.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2023/24 season on July 1, totalled 1.04 million tons, up from 715,041 tons in the same period a year earlier.

Canada was the largest supplier in December, shipping 100,360 tons, and has also been Britain's largest supplier throughout the 2023/24 season so far, with shipments of 324,380 tons.

Britain's wheat exports in December totalled 19,617 tons, bringing the total for the season to date to 156,187 tons, down sharply from 593,111 in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.