Britain's wheat imports climb but still trail last season

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports picked up in December from the month before but arrivals in the season so far are still running behind the previous year's pace, customs data showed on Friday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 155,353 tonnes, the highest monthly total so far this season, up from 67,899 tonnes in November.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2022/23 season on July 1 totalled 707,700 tonnes, down from 1.08 million in the same period a year earlier.

Canada was the largest supplier in December, shipping 97,235 tonnes, and has also been Britain's largest supplier in the 2022/23 season so far, with shipments of 287,934 tonnes.

Britain's wheat exports in December totalled 143,886 tonnes, bringing the total for the season to date to 576,134 tonnes, sharply up from 239,600 in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

