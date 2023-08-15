Britain's wheat exports slow, remain well ahead of last season

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat exports slowed in June but are still running well ahead of last season's pace, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Wheat exports for the month totalled 99,087 metric tons, an eight-month low and down from 156,633 tons in May.

Cumulative exports since the start of the 2022/23 season on July 1 totalled 1.58 million tons, up sharply from 511,097 tons in the same period a year earlier, when the harvest was lower.

Spain was the largest buyer in June, taking 72,621 tons.

Britain's wheat imports in June totalled 127,028 tons bringing the total for the season to date to 1.35 million tons, down from 1.99 million a year earlier.

Canada was the largest supplier in June, shipping 75,282 tons.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.