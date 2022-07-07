Britain's wheat area seen up 1% for 2022 harvest

Commodities

The United Kingdom's wheat area for this year's harvest is estimated to be 1% higher than the previous season at 1.807 million hectares, according to a planting survey conducted by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The AHDB said the rise was partly at the expense of spring barley which saw a 12% decline to 656,000 hectares, the lowest level in the United Kingdom since 2014.

Oats area also fell, dropping 8% to 183,000 hectares.

There were also year-on-year increases for rapeseed (up 9% at 336,000 hectares) and winter barley (up 10% at 447,000 hectares), the survey showed.

