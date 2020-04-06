Britain's WH Smith to raise equity to get it through coronavirus crisis

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith said on Monday it had secured new lending facilities of 120 million pounds ($147 million) to get it through the coronavirus crisis which are conditional on raising new equity.

As a result, the group is in an advanced stage of preparation for an equity issue of a maximum of 13.7% of its issued share capital through a placing of shares.

"These financing arrangements, coupled with a broad range of mitigating actions to manage the cost base and cash-flow, will provide sufficient liquidity to deal with this most challenging of trading environments," it said.

