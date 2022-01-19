Britain's Wetherspoon warns of first-half loss as Omicron curbs bite

British pub group JD Wetherspoon warned on Wednesday it would record a loss for the first half of the fiscal year after the Omicron coronavirus variant led to renewed curbs and kept people from heading out during the holidays.

The company, often referred to simply as "Spoons" by its younger customers, said like-for-like sales fell by 11.7% in the 25 weeks to Jan. 16, with second-quarter sales hurt by restrictions imposed by Britain in December.

