Britain's Wetherspoon warns of first-half loss as Omicron curbs bite

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British pub group JD Wetherspoon JDW.L warned on Wednesday it would record a loss for the first half of the fiscal year after the Omicron coronavirus variant led to renewed curbs and kept people from heading out during the holidays.

The company, often referred to simply as "Spoons" by its younger customers, said like-for-like sales fell by 11.7% in the 25 weeks to Jan. 16, with second-quarter sales hurt by restrictions imposed by Britain in December.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.