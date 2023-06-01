News & Insights

Britain's water company Pennon posts 88% drop in annual profit

June 01, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon PNN.L on Thursday reported a 88% slump in annual profit due to extreme weather patterns and increased costs, at a time when customers were grappling with high power bills.

The company added that it had allocated 160 million pounds ($199 million) for investment in renewable energy generation.

Water companies have been under the scrutiny of political and regulatory forces over the last year along with public anger over the condition of infrastructure and the dumping of raw sewage.

"Whilst wholesale cost levels remain elevated, we anticipate power costs to remain broadly flat year on year compared to 2022/23 total power costs of about 103 million pounds, the company said in a statement.

However, revenue for the period was up 4.1% at 825 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8044 pounds)

